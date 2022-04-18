Boston Partners Acquires 1,302,318 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of Restaurant Brands International worth $81,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $261,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $60.60. 24,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,779. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

