Boston Partners Acquires 627,944 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 627,944 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Middleby were worth $125,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 157.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,911. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.79.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

