Boston Partners Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Partners cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Western Union worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,332. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

