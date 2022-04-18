Boston Partners Decreases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners cut its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.29% of Belden worth $96,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,305,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 45.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.38. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

