Boston Partners Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of State Street worth $155,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $55,641,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
