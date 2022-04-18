Boston Partners Has $134.45 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.70% of Darden Restaurants worth $134,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $132.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.