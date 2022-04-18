Boston Partners Has $165.47 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.81% of Hexcel worth $165,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. 571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

