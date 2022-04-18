Boston Partners Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of CBIZ worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,651 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,268. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

