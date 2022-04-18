Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,961,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EnerSys by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

