Boston Partners Invests $13.10 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Chemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $494.57. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.01 and its 200 day moving average is $482.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

