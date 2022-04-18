Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHIL stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.01. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.75 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $579.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

