Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wabash National were worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 8,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,199. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $663.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,318.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

