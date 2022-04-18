Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $103,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.