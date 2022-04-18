Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hologic were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 437.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 628.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 342,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

