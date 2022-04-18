Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.38% of ABM Industries worth $65,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.