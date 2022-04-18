Boston Partners Sells 1,785 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.87% of Preferred Bank worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Preferred Bank by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $70.93. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.