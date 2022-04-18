Boston Partners Sells 3,221 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.70% of Employers worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.07. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

