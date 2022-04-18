Boston Partners Sells 560 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Assurant were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $190.19.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

