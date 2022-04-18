Boston Partners Trims Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Minerals Technologies worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

