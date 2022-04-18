BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 6% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.50. 8,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,375,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

