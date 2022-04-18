BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 8%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 39,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,908,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,497 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $15,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

