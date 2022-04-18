Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 972.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 972.86 ($12.68).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVIC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.51) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.81) on Friday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 823.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 876.88.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.