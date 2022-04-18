Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Shares of FRPT traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

