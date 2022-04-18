Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.46 billion to $44.56 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $178.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

