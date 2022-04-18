Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 83,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.