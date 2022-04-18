Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.88. General Motors posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NYSE GM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 343,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,923,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

