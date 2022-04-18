Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,469. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

