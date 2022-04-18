Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$12.06

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.31. 550,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,483. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.58.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

