Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $41.38

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 2,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,663. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.