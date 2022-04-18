Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $62.39

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,839,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

