Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $79.33

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,090. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.77.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

