Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $113.14

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

