Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $311.34

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE SNOW traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. 62,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,221. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.09.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 51.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 22.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 50.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snowflake by 51.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

