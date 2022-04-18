Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price at $28.78

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 256,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,000. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

