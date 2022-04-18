Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $99.33

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Trex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.60. 1,114,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,042. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. Trex has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

