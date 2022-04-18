Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE:USM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.