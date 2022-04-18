Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,040 shares.The stock last traded at $28.40 and had previously closed at $28.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

