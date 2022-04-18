Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,772. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

Earnings History for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.