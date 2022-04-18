Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Issues Earnings Results

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,772. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

