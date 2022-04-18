Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 293,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,772. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

