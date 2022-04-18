BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.95

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 23460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 in the last three months. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

