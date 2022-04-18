BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.95

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 23460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40 and a beta of 1.53.
In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 in the last three months. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
