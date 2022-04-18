Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

