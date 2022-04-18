Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.99).

Several analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.02) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($105,095.13). Also, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.09) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($433.70). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,615.50 ($21.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,375. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,756.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,816.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

