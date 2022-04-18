Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Achieves $28.77 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00033868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00105805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,883 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

