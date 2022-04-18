BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BZFDW opened at $0.75 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
