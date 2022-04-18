BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZFDW opened at $0.75 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

