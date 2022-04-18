BZEdge Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (BZE) traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $626,194.86 and $42.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.07526935 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.09 or 0.99993970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049553 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

