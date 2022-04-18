CACHE Gold Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.36 or 0.00159376 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $19,063.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00110353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 88,922 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.