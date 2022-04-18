CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in CAE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,699. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

