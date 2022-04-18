Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.24 million and $56,517.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.35 or 0.07526207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00091956 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

