Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $48.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 276,955 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 256,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,287. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

