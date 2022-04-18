Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

